Catholic Review Media earns 44 awards for 2017 work

Catholic Review Media won a combined 44 awards for material published in 2017 from three different professional associations, the second-highest total in the last eight years.
The awards were given for the Catholic Review magazine; the website, social media and other digital efforts; photography; and design.
The Associated Church Press recognized the publication’s work April 20 with six awards including one Award of Excellence (the top prize) for the CR News e-newsletter, which is sent twice a week.
The Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association honored Catholic Review Media May 11 with 25 awards including a Best in Show (best in all circulation categories) for Page 1 Design for the September 2017 cover (see left), featuring a Catholic school student. The MDDC tally included 15 first-place certificates.
Catholic Review Media’s Sara Travlos was named the Catholic Press Association’s Graphic Artist/Designer of the Year June 15 for her “enormous versatility and professional design.” The e-newsletter got the nod as Best Electronic Newsletter. Judges praised the excellent organization, design and layout and called it “a perfect model for other dioceses to emulate.”
Those awards and two more first-place certificates were among 13 total awards from the CPA.
The Associated Church Press includes publications of many Christian denominations. ACP awards are Award of Excellence (first place), Award of Merit (second) and Honorable Mention:
- Overall Excellence/Best in Class – Blog: Honorable Mention; “Open Window”; Rita Buettner
- Overall Excellence/Best in Class – Video Production: Honorable Mention; Kevin J. Parks
- Overall Excellence/Best in Class – Social Media Presence: Award of Merit; George Matysek Jr. and Alexandra Danter
- Reporting and Writing – Magazine Feature Article, Short Format (1,200 words or fewer): Honorable Mention; “Spirit Speaks Volumes”; Paul McMullen
- Reporting and Writing – Devotional Books: Award of Merit; Cathedral Foundation Press; “Thirty-Three Breaths: A Little Book on Meditation”; Rev. John J. Lombardi
- Marketing and Public Relations – Electronic Newsletter: Award of Excellence; Catholic Review Electronic Newsletter; George Matysek Jr.
The Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association includes mostly secular publications and awards only first and second place, plus one Best of Show for each category across all circulation divisions. The Catholic Review competes with other non-daily publications with more than 20,000 circulation:
- Page 1 Design: First place (circulation division) and Best of Show (best in all circulation divisions); “Keeping the Catholic in Catholic Schools”; Sara Travlos, Kevin J. Parks
- Feature Page Design: First Place; “Out and About”; Sara Travlos, Kevin J. Parks
- Feature Page Design: Second Place; Bucket List; Sara Travlos
- News-driven Informational Graphic: First Place; “Human Trafficking”; Sara Travlos
- News-driven Informational Graphic: Second Place; “Catholic Charities by the Numbers”; Sara Travlos
- Advertising-driven Special Section, In-paper product: First Place; “Open House 2017”; The Catholic Review Staff
- News-driven Special Section: First Place; “New Evangelists” (new auxiliary bishops); The Catholic Review Staff
- News-driven Special Section: Second Place; “Positively Catholic”; The Catholic Review Staff
- Online Blog Commentary: First Place; “Open Window”; Rita Buettner
- Public Service: First Place; “The Least of These” series; Paul McMullen, Erik Zygmont, George Matysek Jr.
- Education Reporting: Second Place; “Mastering Fitness”; Paul McMullen
- Arts/Entertainment Reporting: First Place; “Choir Moves Millions”; Paul McMullen, Kevin J. Parks
- Religion Reporting: First Place; “The Least of These” series; Paul McMullen, Erik Zygmont, George Matysek Jr.
- Local Column – Critical Thinking: First Place; Charity in Truth: “Respect Sick, Elderly”; Archbishop William E. Lori
- Local Column – Critical Thinking: Second Place; Charity in Truth: “A Painful, Necessary Reminder”; Archbishop William E. Lori
- Local Column – Feature or Humor: Second Place; Domestic Church: “The Full, Marvelous Picture”; Rita Buettner
- Feature Story – Profile: Second Place; “Spirit Speaks Volumes”; Paul McMullen
- Features-driven Multimedia Storytelling: Second Place; “World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veterans get hero’s welcome at Baltimore airport”; Kevin J. Parks
- Series: First Place; “The Least of These” series; Paul McMullen, Erik Zygmont, George Matysek Jr.
- Feature Photo: Second Place; “Rise Up”; Kevin J. Parks
- Best Photo Gallery: First Place; “Calvert Hall-Loyola Blakefield Turkey Bowl”; Kevin J. Parks
- Sports Photo – Action: First Place; “The Leap”; Kevin J. Parks
- Sports Photo – Feature: First Place; “Kiss of Perfection”; Kevin J. Parks
- Feature Video: First Place; “Our Lady of Victory Catholic School Train Garden”; Kevin J. Parks:
In The Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada competition, the Catholic Review competes in the magazine category and with all members in the digital division. The CPA awards first, second and third place and honorable mentions.
- General Excellence, Best Electronic Newsletter: First Place; The Catholic Review’s E-Newsletter; George P. Matysek Jr.
- Individual Excellence, Graphic Artist/Designer of the Year: First Place; Sara Travlos
- Best Regular Column – Family Life: Third Place; “The Domestic Church”; Rita Buettner
- Best Regular Column – Bishop’s Column in a Diocesan Magazine: Third Place; “Charity in Truth”; Archbishop William E. Lori
- Best Single Photo – Portrait: First Place; “Unexpected Miracle”; Kevin J. Parks
- Best Photo Story – News: First Place; “Scenes from a Farewell”; Kevin J. Parks
- Best Personality Profile – Religious Leader: Honorable Mention; “Light of Hope”; George Matysek Jr.
- Best Reporting on a Special Age Group: Honorable Mention; “The Class of 2017”; The Catholic Review Staff
- Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues – Call to Family, Community and Participation: Second Place; “Open Hearts”; Paul McMullen
- Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues – Solidarity: Honorable Mention; “Work to Do”; Paul McMullen
- Best Blog – Layperson: Honorable Mention; “Open Window”; Rita Buettner
- Best Use of Video in Social Media: Honorable Mention; “Top Confirmation Names in the Archdiocese of Baltimore for 2017”; George Matysek Jr. and Sara Travlos
- Best Diocesan Website: Second Place; archbalt.org; George Matysek Jr.