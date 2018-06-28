Catholic Review Media earns 44 awards for 2017 work

Catholic Review Media won a combined 44 awards for material published in 2017 from three different professional associations, the second-highest total in the last eight years.

The awards were given for the Catholic Review magazine; the website, social media and other digital efforts; photography; and design.

The Associated Church Press recognized the publication’s work April 20 with six awards including one Award of Excellence (the top prize) for the CR News e-newsletter, which is sent twice a week.

The Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association honored Catholic Review Media May 11 with 25 awards including a Best in Show (best in all circulation categories) for Page 1 Design for the September 2017 cover (see left), featuring a Catholic school student. The MDDC tally included 15 first-place certificates.

Catholic Review Media’s Sara Travlos was named the Catholic Press Association’s Graphic Artist/Designer of the Year June 15 for her “enormous versatility and professional design.” The e-newsletter got the nod as Best Electronic Newsletter. Judges praised the excellent organization, design and layout and called it “a perfect model for other dioceses to emulate.”

Those awards and two more first-place certificates were among 13 total awards from the CPA.

The Associated Church Press includes publications of many Christian denominations. ACP awards are Award of Excellence (first place), Award of Merit (second) and Honorable Mention:

Overall Excellence/Best in Class – Blog: Honorable Mention; “ Open Window ”; Rita Buettner

”; Rita Buettner Overall Excellence/Best in Class – Video Production: Honorable Mention; Kevin J. Parks

Overall Excellence/Best in Class – Social Media Presence: Award of Merit; George Matysek Jr. and Alexandra Danter

Reporting and Writing – Magazine Feature Article, Short Format (1,200 words or fewer): Honorable Mention; “ Spirit Speaks Volumes ”; Paul McMullen

”; Paul McMullen Reporting and Writing – Devotional Books: Award of Merit; Cathedral Foundation Press; “Thirty-Three Breaths: A Little Book on Meditation”; Rev. John J. Lombardi

Marketing and Public Relations – Electronic Newsletter: Award of Excellence; Catholic Review Electronic Newsletter; George Matysek Jr.

The Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association includes mostly secular publications and awards only first and second place, plus one Best of Show for each category across all circulation divisions. The Catholic Review competes with other non-daily publications with more than 20,000 circulation:

Page 1 Design: First place (circulation division) and Best of Show (best in all circulation divisions); “Keeping the Catholic in Catholic Schools”; Sara Travlos, Kevin J. Parks

Feature Page Design: First Place; “Out and About”; Sara Travlos, Kevin J. Parks

Feature Page Design: Second Place; Bucket List; Sara Travlos

News-driven Informational Graphic: First Place; “Human Trafficking”; Sara Travlos

News-driven Informational Graphic: Second Place; “Catholic Charities by the Numbers”; Sara Travlos

Advertising-driven Special Section, In-paper product: First Place; “Open House 2017”; The Catholic Review Staff

News-driven Special Section: First Place; “New Evangelists” (new auxiliary bishops); The Catholic Review Staff

News-driven Special Section: Second Place; “Positively Catholic”; The Catholic Review Staff

Online Blog Commentary: First Place; “Open Window”; Rita Buettner

Public Service: First Place; “The Least of These” series; Paul McMullen, Erik Zygmont, George Matysek Jr.

Education Reporting: Second Place; “ Mastering Fitness ”; Paul McMullen

”; Paul McMullen Arts/Entertainment Reporting: First Place; “Choir Moves Millions”; Paul McMullen, Kevin J. Parks

Religion Reporting: First Place; “The Least of These” series; Paul McMullen, Erik Zygmont, George Matysek Jr.

Local Column – Critical Thinking: First Place; Charity in Truth: “Respect Sick, Elderly”; Archbishop William E. Lori

Local Column – Critical Thinking: Second Place; Charity in Truth: “A Painful, Necessary Reminder”; Archbishop William E. Lori

Local Column – Feature or Humor: Second Place; Domestic Church: “The Full, Marvelous Picture”; Rita Buettner

Feature Story – Profile: Second Place; “Spirit Speaks Volumes”; Paul McMullen

Features-driven Multimedia Storytelling: Second Place; “World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veterans get hero’s welcome at Baltimore airport”; Kevin J. Parks

Series: First Place; “The Least of These” series; Paul McMullen, Erik Zygmont, George Matysek Jr.

Feature Photo: Second Place; “Rise Up”; Kevin J. Parks

Best Photo Gallery: First Place; “Calvert Hall-Loyola Blakefield Turkey Bowl”; Kevin J. Parks

Sports Photo – Action: First Place; “The Leap”; Kevin J. Parks

Sports Photo – Feature: First Place; “Kiss of Perfection”; Kevin J. Parks

Feature Video: First Place; “Our Lady of Victory Catholic School Train Garden”; Kevin J. Parks:

In The Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada competition, the Catholic Review competes in the magazine category and with all members in the digital division. The CPA awards first, second and third place and honorable mentions.