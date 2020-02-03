Catholic high schools continue to be more affordable than most private schools

The 19 Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore continue to be more affordable than all but a handful of their private peers, as evidenced by the Catholic Review’s annual survey of cost of attendance among other nonpublic high schools in the archdiocese.

The information (see right) was compiled from high school websites and administrators. When available and consistent across all grades, fees were added to tuition to come up with the cost of attendance for the 2019-20 school year.

Fees for athletics and graduation were not included, nor were costs for special enrichment programs or international students. For comparative purposes, it includes fellow members of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, with the exception of schools whose entire curriculum is designed for students with specific learning abilities.

There is help paying for high school education in the form of academic scholarships and tuition assistance.

For the 24th year, the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Partners in Excellence (PIE) program has awarded tuition assistance grants to hundreds of students, primarily from Baltimore City. Visit archbalt.org/schools for information on PIE and some of the foundations that support Catholic education.

The Knott Scholarship Funds is currently providing full academic scholarships to approximately 60 high-schoolers in the archdiocese. G.B. Charities continues the spirit of the “Gutter Boys,” 60-somethings who advanced themselves through Catholic schools, succeeded in the business world and give back by offering tuition support.

Other foundations and the Knights of Columbus offer scholarship opportunities as well. In addition, many high schools have scholarship programs unique to their schools.

For complete information about high school costs, parents and students should visit individual schools and their websites.

Email Paul McMullen at pmcmullen@CatholicReview.org.