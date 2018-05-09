Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Calvert Hall Cardinal junior Grant Mitchell runs past Loyola Blakefield senior Grady Kuhn on the way to a 10-4 victory over the Dons at Paul Angelo Russo Stadium in Towson May 8. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Calvert Hall secures first round bye with surge against Loyola Blakefield

Kevin J. Parks
May 9, 2018
TOWSON – Calvert Hall broke free from a 4-4 tie with the game’s last six goals to post a 10-4 victory over visiting Loyola Blakefield May 8, an outcome which secured a first-round bye in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference tournament for the defending champion Cardinals.

Captain Liam Bateman drew the Dons even at 4-4 with 7:35 remaining in the third quarter, but Calvert Hall dominated the rest of the way

Junior Grant Mitchell scored what proved to be the winning goal three minutes later. The decisive run included a third goal from junior Jack Sawyer, two from sophomore Cole Herbert, and tallies from Will Thompson and junior Harrison Ewing.

It was the fifth straight victory since an 8-5 loss at Boys’ Latin April 20 for coach Bryan Kelly’s Cardinals, who improved to 14-3 overall, 8-2 in the conference. They head directly to the May 15 semifinals at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Loyola Blakefield was in position to claim a bye with a victory at sun-drenched Paul Russo Stadium, but will instead take the third seed and open the playoffs at home May 11.

The Dons (13-5, 7-3) got the game’s first goal, from Ryan Dunn, but the Cardinals used a 3-0 run to go ahead 4-2 in the second quarter.

Senior goalie Liam Darragh had seven saves for Calvert Hall.

Email Kevin J. Parks at kparks@CatholicReview.org

