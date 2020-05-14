Breaking ground

We planted fifty seeds and
Within a few days, the carrots peeked through in wispy green threads,
Followed by the gentle emergence of newborn basil leaves
The soil seemingly uninformed and undisturbed as nature took its time to take its course
Until…
Followed by the gentle emergence of newborn basil leaves
The soil seemingly uninformed and undisturbed as nature took its time to take its course
Until…
One morning we awoke to find
An eruption had occurred in one of the pods,
A clump of saturated soil no larger than an ice cube
Jutting outward and upward
A chunk of earth elevated
By a force yet to be seen
Like a bowl of leavened dough for bread
Like a granite outcropping alongside the highway
Or
An eruption had occurred in one of the pods,
A clump of saturated soil no larger than an ice cube
Jutting outward and upward
A chunk of earth elevated
By a force yet to be seen
Like a bowl of leavened dough for bread
Like a granite outcropping alongside the highway
Or
tectonic plates shifting continents, one under the other
Below the surface
One tiny squash seed
Felt so much pressure that
Rather than easing into a piquant sprout like its neighbors
It would be a rocket
A rebel
A force to be reckoned with
One tiny squash seed
Felt so much pressure that
Rather than easing into a piquant sprout like its neighbors
It would be a rocket
A rebel
A force to be reckoned with
Something powerful inside that seed had made up its mind
Deep inside
To push its way through with all its might
Uninhibited
Unstoppable
Unnoticed
Until…
Deep inside
To push its way through with all its might
Uninhibited
Unstoppable
Unnoticed
Until…
(Almost) unexpectedly
A hearty, curvy stem and leaf presented itself victorious before the rubble it had created
As if to proclaim its will
To break free
To grow
To thrive
To fulfil its purpose
To become
A hearty, curvy stem and leaf presented itself victorious before the rubble it had created
As if to proclaim its will
To break free
To grow
To thrive
To fulfil its purpose
To become