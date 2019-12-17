Bon Secours Hospital receives new name

LifeBridge Health announced Dec. 17 a new name for Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital: Grace Medical Center.

“As we thought about a new name for the hospital, we wanted to honor the hospital’s 100-year history as well as reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people of West Baltimore have health services they need now and in the future,” said Neil Meltzer, LifeBridge Health president and CEO.

He added that after consulting with many people, including staff, community members and the Sisters of Bon Secours, “it was the spirit of the employees themselves, along with a desire to recognize and thank the Sisters of Bon Secours, that led us to the name Grace Medical Center.”

LifeBridge Health took over operations of the West Baltimore hospital on Nov. 1. It is no longer a Catholic institution.

Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital was founded in 1919 by the Sisters of Bon Secours who came to the United States to provide care to the people of Baltimore. Today, the Sisters of Bon Secours continue their mission in West Baltimore through Bon Secours Community Works, which provides housing and other community initiatives.

According to a Dec. 17 news release, preliminary plans for Grace Medical Center include enhanced emergency services, on-site clinical and primary care, expanded specialty services (including pediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology and 3D mammography) as well as a small medical/surgical unit. LifeBridge Health looks to complete renovations and new construction by the end of 2022.

“We truly believe the name Grace Medical Center speaks to the character of those who work here as well as the type of care and investment LifeBridge Health will bring to the hospital,” said Rebecca Altman, vice president and chief integration officer at LifeBridge Health, who oversaw the transition and now leads the team at Grace Medical Center.

Also see:

‘Good help:’ Mission remains unchanged for Sisters of Bon Secours