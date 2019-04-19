Bishops Triduum schedules

Archbishop William E. Lori and the auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Baltimore will celebrate Triduum liturgies at the following locations:

Archbishop William E. Lori

Holy Thursday: Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland, 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday: Cathedral, 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil: Cathedral, 3 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Baltimore, 10:45 a.m.

Bishop Adam J. Parker

Holy Thursday: St. Dominic, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Shrine of the Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil: Church of the Nativity, Timonium, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday: St. Ursula, Parkville, 9 a.m.

Bishop Mark E. Brennan

Holy Thursday: St. Thomas More, Baltimore, 8 p.m.

Good Friday: St. Joseph, Hagerstown, 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil: Holy Family, Davidsonville, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: St. Athanasius, Curtis Bay, 8 a.m.; St. Pius X, Rodgers Forge, 10:30 a.m.

Bishop Denis J. Madden

Holy Thursday: Baltimore Basilica, 6:15 p.m.

Good Friday: Walking Stations of the Cross at St. Benedict, Baltimore, 10:30 a.m.; Passion of the Lord at St. Clement I, Lansdowne, 5:30 p.m.

Easter Vigil: Baltimore Basilica, 7:30 p.m.