Bishop Denis J. Madden leads a prayer walk through the streets of Baltimore in 2012. (CR file)

Bishop Madden to lead Baltimore prayer walk for peace Oct. 16

Archdiocese of Baltimore
October 15, 2019
Bishop Denis J. Madden, urban vicar and auxiliary bishop emeritus of Baltimore, will lead a prayer walk for peace Oct. 16 at St. Veronica, 806 Cherry Hill Rd., Baltimore. 

The evening will begin with a light meal at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall. The event will end before 7:30 p.m.

During the walk, participants will pray at locations that have been affected by violence. They will also pray for all individuals who have been affected by violence and for a change of heart for those given to violence.

For more information, call the parish at (410) 355-7466.

For more on what happens during the bishop’s prayer walk, listen to the following broadcast of “Catholic Baltimore” with Bishop Madden from June 2018:

 

 

 

