Bishop Madden to lead Baltimore prayer walk for peace Oct. 16

Bishop Denis J. Madden, urban vicar and auxiliary bishop emeritus of Baltimore, will lead a prayer walk for peace Oct. 16 at St. Veronica, 806 Cherry Hill Rd., Baltimore.



The evening will begin with a light meal at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall. The event will end before 7:30 p.m.

During the walk, participants will pray at locations that have been affected by violence. They will also pray for all individuals who have been affected by violence and for a change of heart for those given to violence.

For more information, call the parish at (410) 355-7466.

For more on what happens during the bishop’s prayer walk, listen to the following broadcast of “Catholic Baltimore” with Bishop Madden from June 2018: