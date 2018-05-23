Bishop Madden to lead Baltimore prayer walk for peace May 24

Bishop Denis J. Madden, urban vicar and auxiliary bishop emeritus of Baltimore, will lead a prayer walk for peace May 24 at St. Ann Parish, 2201 Greenmount Avenue, in East Baltimore.

The evening will begin with a light meal at 5:30 p.m. in the outreach center behind the church. The event will end before 7:30 p.m.

During the walk, participants will pray at locations that have been affected by physical violence and the violence of social injustice. They will also pray for all those individuals who have been affected by violence and for a change of heart for those given to violence. A police escort will assist with crossing streets.

Ample street parking is available.

For more information, call 410-235-8169.