Baltimore seminarian returns from Rome as Marylanders prepare for coronavirus threat

Deacon Justin Gough, a Baltimore seminarian studying in Rome, has just returned home after spending the last few weeks amid the serious outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Italy — an experience that has taught him not to panic but also not to underestimate the threat of Covid-19.

“I think there’s a fine line between hysteria and just being prudent. In my experience in Italy, in the course of two weeks, this went from being something that just a tabloid newspaper was reporting on one case in the north,” Deacon Gough said. “And within 15 days of a tabloid picking up on it, the entire country is in lockdown.”

Italy has enacted strict measures to combat the new coronavirus, limiting travel throughout the country, closing schools and cancelling most public events, including church services. Italy has the most cases of the virus outside of China, putting extreme pressure on its health system.

Covid-19, a respiratory disease, surfaced late last year in China’s Wuhan province. The disease is highly contagious because often those infected don’t exhibit symptoms for several days. The symptoms are similar to the flu such as high fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Deacon Gough returned to Maryland March 10. While Deacon Gough has no symptoms, he has decided to self-quarantine at his parents’ house for next 14 days to protect others from any possible exposure. He said that his fellow Baltimore seminarians at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, John Bileki and Tommy O’Donnell, have decided to stay in the Eternal City for the time being.

“I feel totally fine. Everybody at the seminary is healthy,” said Deacon Gough, who in December presented Pope Francis a Baltimore Ravens jersey. “For me personally, it was a matter of anticipating my ordination to the priesthood in June and just not knowing how quickly the situation could escalate and to what type of drastic measures could be in place in the next couple of months.”

Meanwhile, Maryland institutions have intensified measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus as health officials said they are shifting from efforts to contain the disease to trying to mitigate its effects.

Maryland has reported at least nine cases of Covid-19 in the state. So far, all of Maryland’s patients contracted the disease overseas, Gov. Larry Hogan said March 10.

Maryvale Preparatory School, a Catholic girls’ school in Lutherville, announced late March 10 that it will be closed for three days after a student reported having symptoms associated with Covid-19. “We are in communication with the Baltimore County Department of Health, who has informed us that the test results should be back within the next two days,” the school said in a statement. Officials said the school was making preparations to hold classes online if needed.

While Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of San Francisco will be closed for two weeks after a student there tested positive for Covid-19, Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic Schools will remain open for the time being.

Many Baltimore-area universities, including Loyola University Maryland, have suspended face-to-face classes and will hold courses online. Loyola officials said on-campus students should return home as soon as possible. Loyola also canceled a March 12 Humanities Symposium that was to feature bestselling author Phil Klay speaking on the wounds of war. State universities, including University of Maryland and Towson University, will extend spring break and classes will resume remotely.

Notre Dame of Maryland University has advised 19 students who traveled abroad to Italy during spring break to self-quarantine for 14 days. At Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, students and staff who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea during the break must self-quarantine. All other international travelers must report to the health center for an assessment before returning to classes.

Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising people in the most at-risk group – people older than 60 and those with underlying health conditions – to avoid large gatherings and non-essential travel.

Many Maryland hospitals, including Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore and the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, have adjusted their visitor policies. Officials at the hospitals said people who have symptoms of a respiratory illness will not be permitted to visit their facilities. Patients will also be screened for possible exposure to the coronavirus before being admitted to the hospitals. The University of Maryland Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Hospital implemented similar measures.

Many large events across the country such the South by Southwest Festival in Texas and the Coachella music festival in California have been postponed or canceled. Elsewhere, St. Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland, San Francisco, Chicago and Boston have been cancelled. As of March 11, organizers of the St. Patrick Parade on March 15 in Baltimore say the parade and Shamrock 5K Race will go on as planned, but they are monitoring the situation and will follow the guidance of state officials.

Last week, Baltimore Archbishop William Lori ordered clergy to suspend practice of shaking hands during the sign of peace and parishes will no longer distribute the Most Precious Blood during Communion. Cleaning crews at archdiocese facilities have stepped up efforts to disinfect areas such as the tops of pews that come into frequent contact with hands.

Archbishop Lori reminded worshippers not to attend Mass if they are ill. Officials reiterate that it is not a sin to forgo Mass because of illness. Church liturgies are available online, including a webcast from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

Many area churches have voluntarily drained their holy water fonts.

In Allegany County, the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, a showcase for high school boys basketball, will proceed as planned at Frostburg State University March 12-14, albeit with a last-minute replacement for Malvern Prep, a suburban Philadelphia school which withdrew March 8. After Mount St. Joseph declined a last-minute invitation, citing injuries and some players moving on to spring sports, the ACIT added Rock Creek Christian of Upper Marlboro. Bishop Walsh School of Cumberland is the host school; St. Frances Academy earned an invitation after it secured the Baltimore Catholic League regular season title.

The National Catholic Educational Association, which is holding its annual convention in Baltimore April 14-16, is maintaining plans for the event. The group noted on its web page that it is monitoring updates from local, national and international public health authorities regarding the coronavirus.

This story will be updated

Email Tim Swift at tswift@catholicreview.org

Paul McMullen and George Matysek Jr. contributed to this article.