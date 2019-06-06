Baltimore Archdiocese parishioners asked to support Mill closure fund

Archbishop William E. Lori is asking parishioners in the Archdiocese of Baltimore to make financial contributions to the families impacted by the closure of a paper mill in southwestern Allegany County.

As previously reported by the Catholic Review, the closing of the Verso. Corp paper mill will mean the loss of 675 jobs. Its impact is being felt by those who worship at churches which comprise Frostburg-based Divine Mercy Parish, including St. Peter in Westernport.

“As you can imagine,” Archbishop Lori wrote in a June 5 letter to pastors in the archdiocese, “the immediate and long-term impact of this closing will have significantly adverse consequences on a region that already faces serious economic and social challenges.”

According to the letter, contributions can be sent directly to Divine Mercy Parish, where, according to the archbishop’s letter, “a parish committee will facilitate an application and distribution process to best serve the local community.”

Donations may be made online at www.divinemercy.org (click on the Stewardship tab) or by sending a check to Divine Mercy Parish, 44 E. Main St., Frostburg, Md., 21532. Indicate that the donation is for “Mill Closure Fund.”