Archdiocese adds names of 10 priests in Pennsylvania report to local list of accused priests

The Archdiocese of Baltimore Sept. 5 added 10 names to its list of priests and religious brothers accused of child sexual abuse.

The new names are those of priests mentioned in the Pennsylvania grand jury report released Aug. 14 who served in the Archdiocese of Baltimore or were alleged to have abused minors in Maryland.

The priests from various Pennsylvania dioceses and religious orders were accused of or admitted to child sexual abuse during their time in Pennsylvania, according to the grand jury report.

Sean Caine, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, said that after the Pennsylvania report was released, the archdiocese reviewed it for connections to Maryland.

“We decided to include these names as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability,” he said.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore was not aware of allegations against the 10 named in the Pennsylvania report before it was released, he said.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore was one of the first in the country to release a list of priests and brothers credibly accused of child sexual abuse, with the publication of a list of 57 names in September 2002.

Since that time, 18 additional names were added of priests of the Archdiocese of Baltimore who, after September 2002, were accused of child sexual abuse during their lifetimes.

The 10 priests with Baltimore connections who were named in the Pennsylvania report (and their home diocese or religious order) are:

Michael Amy (Diocese of Erie); Francis A. Bach (Diocese of Harrisburg); John Bostwick (priest of the Diocese of Richmond, with service in the Diocese of Harrisburg); Robert G. Cofenas (Diocese of Allentown); John A. Geinzer (Diocese of Pittsburgh); Stephen E. Jeselnick (Diocese of Erie); Arthur Long (Jesuit); Neil McLaughlin (Jesuit); William Presley (Diocese of Erie); and Carl J. Steffen (Diocese of Harrisburg).

All allegations of child sexual abuse brought to the attention of the Archdiocese of Baltimore are reported to authorities and to the archdiocese’s Independent Child Abuse Review Board.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore complies with Maryland laws requiring reporting suspected child abuse to civil authorities. Under Maryland Law, any person who has reason to believe a child has been subjected to abuse must report the suspected abuse to civil authorities, even if the potential victim is now over 18 years old and even in cases where the alleged perpetrator is deceased. If someone associated with the church, including clergy, employees, or volunteers of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, is suspected of abuse, then the suspected abuse must also be reported to the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth at 410-547-5438 or the Victims Assistance Line at 1-866-417-7469.

For the full list of priests and religious brothers accused of abuse, visit https://www.archbalt.org/child-and-youth-protection/priests-accused-of-abuse/

Also visit www.archbalt.org/accountability for additonal information.