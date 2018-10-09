Archdiocesan CFO Tapped for Position with Cincinnati-Based Catholic Evangelization Company

Baltimore, MD, October 9, 2018 – William J. Baird III, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Management Services for the Archdiocese of Baltimore since 2010, has announced that he will leave the position next month to assume the position of Dynamic Parish Consultant for the Dynamic Catholic Institute in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamic Catholic Institute provides parishes and diocesan office with resources and programs designed to fully engage Catholics, including those who have been disconnected from the Church.

In his new position, Mr. Baird will be responsible for partnering with parishes across the country to implement strategies that increase overall engagement as part of Dynamic Catholic’s mission to re-energize the Catholic Church in America.

Archbishop Edwin F. O’Brien appointed Mr. Baird to his current leadership role in 2010, after he served 25 years in the banking and securities industry. Mr. Baird served in senior leadership positions at Brown Advisory and Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown prior to overseeing the Archdiocese’s finance, insurance, internet technology, and real estate operations.

“I would like to thank Cardinal O’Brien, Archbishop Lori, Bishop Parker and Msgr. Woy for blessing me with the opportunity to serve as the Chief Financial Officer for the Archdiocese of Baltimore the last eight years. The work we have accomplished together and all that I have learned during my time here has set a great foundation for this next incredible opportunity with the team at Dynamic Catholic Institute to renew and re-energize parishes across the country.”

Mr. Baird and his wife, Mary, are parishioners of Church of the Nativity in Timonium. He has served as a volunteer with a number of Catholic institutions during his time in Baltimore, including Catholic Charities, St. Mary’s Seminary and University, Loyola University and Loyola Blakefield.

“The Archdiocese of Baltimore has benefitted greatly these past eight years from Bill’s expertise and professionalism, but also from his tremendous enthusiasm and love for the Catholic faith,” Archbishop William E. Lori said. “Bill helped us to be efficient and prudent stewards of the resources entrusted to us by the faithful of the Archdiocese and his faith-filled service is a wonderful reminder of the many lay faithful in our Archdiocese who so generously serve the Lord and His Church each and every day. His presence and his talents will be greatly missed.”

Mr. Baird begins his new position on November 5, 2018.