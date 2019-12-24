Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Archbishop Lori’s 2019 Christmas Message

Archbishop William E. Lori
December 24, 2019
Dec. 24, 2019

Dear Friends in Christ,

In his recent apostolic letter on the significance of the Christmas crèche, Pope Francis reminds us that it was the poor and lowly, in the form of shepherds, who greeted the Savior after His birth.

Their presence at the Nativity scene, the pope said, is evidence that “God became man for the sake of those who feel most in need of His love and who ask Him to draw near to them.”

Pope Francis wrote that from the manger, “Jesus proclaims, in a meek yet powerful way, the need for sharing with the poor as the path to a more human and fraternal world in which no one is excluded or marginalized.”

As we gather with our family and friends this Christmas season to celebrate the blessed birth of our Savior, let us be mindful of our privilege as Christians to care for the poor, the downtrodden and all those subjected to isolation and neglect.

In Pope Francis, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination this year, we have a model of what it means to accompany others and bring God’s mercy to the peripheries.

We are richly blessed in the Archdiocese of Baltimore to have strong outreach ministries offered through Catholic CharitiesSt. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore and a host of other efforts run through our parishes, schools and Catholic organizations. We also are grateful for community partners such as pro-life pregnancy centers and ecumenical/interfaith programs to help us better serve those in need.

I encourage you to get involved in helping the poor and vulnerable of our community through one or more of these praiseworthy programs.

Through the #IamCatholic movement, I also invite you to share the gift of your faith and the gift of your service this Christmas and throughout the coming year.

Stay informed throughout the year on news and features about ministries across the Archdiocese of Baltimore by subscribing to the Catholic Review’s free e-newsletter here.

Know that you will be in my prayers this Christmas. Humbly, I ask that you also pray for me.

May the New Year offer an abundance of health, happiness and peace. Merry Christmas!

Faithfully in Christ,

Archbishop William E. Lori

Archbishop William E. Lori was installed as the 16th Archbishop of Baltimore May 16, 2012.

Prior to his appointment to Baltimore, Archbishop Lori served as Bishop of the Diocese of Bridgeport, Conn., from 2001 to 2012 and as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington from 1995 to 2001.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Archbishop Lori holds a bachelor's degree from the Seminary of St. Pius X in Erlanger, Ky., a master's degree from Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg and a doctorate in sacred theology from The Catholic University of America. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Washington in 1977.

In addition to his responsibilities in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archbishop Lori serves as Supreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus and is the former chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty.