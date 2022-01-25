Archbishop Lori on the tragic deaths of Baltimore City firefighters

Statement from Archbishop William E. Lori on the deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters:

Joining with citizens across the city, I wanted to pay tribute to: Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Firefighter-Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT-Firefighter Kenny Lacayo of the Baltimore City Fire Department who died in the line of duty on Monday. These heroic individuals made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our city for which we will always honor them.

I cannot imagine the loss that is being felt by the families, friends and colleagues of these brave first responders. I offer to them my most sincere condolences and prayers. The path they followed as firefighters was much more than a career; it is a calling they felt to serve their community.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. Amen.

I also want to extend our prayers as well to firefighter and EMT John McMaster, who was badly injured in the same fire. We pray for his full recovery and for the health and safety of all of the brave women and men who serve as firefighters and first responders. This is a debt of gratitude that we can never repay.

