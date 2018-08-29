Archbishop Lori sets Sept. 7 as Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Archbishop William E. Lori has set aside Sept. 7 as a Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. He encourages all Catholics to attend Mass that day and pray for the healing of victims of sexual abuse and for the healing of the Catholic Church. He is also asking Catholics to consider fasting that day.
“Prayer and fasting are very powerful ways of interceding and very powerful ways of opening ourselves to God’s healing graces,” Archbishop Lori said.
Many parishes are also planning other spiritual activities to bring about reconciliation and healing in the church. The following is a list of some of those activities.
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Baltimore
409 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201
Aug. 30, 5- 8 p.m.
5 p.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
5-6 p.m. – Confessions
6 p.m. – Talk on prayer and penance by Father James Boric, immediately followed by the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet
6:45-745 p.m. – Clergy and a trained therapist available to talk to individuals who are struggling with the news of the scandal
7:45 p.m. Benediction
St. Agnes, Catonsville
5422 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229
Sept. 7
9 a.m. – Mass at St. Agnes
10 a.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
Noon – Rosary
3 p.m. – Divine Mercy Chaplet
5 p.m. – Confession
6:45 p.m. – Litany of the Sacred Heart Act of Reparation and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.
The National Shrine of St. Alphonsus Liguori, Baltimore
114 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore, MD 21201
Sept. 1
Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus follows the 7 a.m. daily Mass.
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez, Woodstock
10800 Old Court Rd., Woodstock, MD 21163
Sept. 7
6 p.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
7 p.m. – Benediction followed by Mass
St. Athanasius, Curtis Bay
4708 Prudence St., Baltimore, MD 21226
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Mass
8:30-9:30 a.m. – Holy Hour (Adoration)
Noon – Prayer Service for Hope and Healing
St. Augustine, Williamsport
32 E. Potomac St., Williamsport, MD 21795
Sept. 7
5-7 p.m. – Rosary and private prayer in the church
Holy Family, Davidsonville
826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035
Sept. 7
7 p.m. – Mass for those who have been hurt in the church
Holy Family, Randallstown
9531 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133
Sept. 6 – Holy Family Day of Preparation
Holy Rosary at 8 a.m.
Holy Mass at 8:30 a.m.
Eucharistic adoration from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Open Forum with Father Raymond Harris at 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 – Archdiocesan Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Holy Rosary at 8 a.m.
Holy Mass at 8:30 a.m.
Open Forum with Father Raymond Harris at 9:15 a.m.
Eucharistic adoration from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Holy Mass at 7:30 p.m.
St. Ignatius, Hickory
533 E. Jarrettsville Rd., Forest Hill, MD 21050
Sept. 7
7:30 a.m. – Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Mass
9 a.m. – Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Mass
St. Issac Jogues, Carney
9215 Old Harford Rd., Baltimore, MD 21234
Holy hours begin at 6 p.m. every Thursday beginning August 23 for 9 weeks. Friday fasts are encouraged during these 9 weeks.
St. James, Boonsboro
121 N. Main St., Boonsboro, MD 21713
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Mass in the Chapel
3 p.m. – Divine Mercy Chaplet in the Chapel
St. John the Evangelist, Severna Park
689 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD 21146
Sept. 6
7 p.m. – Eucharistic Adoration begins
Sept. 7
7 p.m. – Eucharistic Adoration concludes
7 p.m. – Mass of Reparation and Healing
St. Joseph, Cockeysville
101 Church Ln., Cockeysville, MD 21030
Sept. 7
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Adoration Begins
4 p.m. – Adoration ends with Benediction
St. Joseph, Fullerton
8420 Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD 21236
Sept. 7
7-8 p.m.
Holy hour for the victims of clergy abuse and call for episcopal reform and transparency. All are invited to join Father Jesse Bolger as he leads us in a time of prayer and reflection before the Blessed Sacrament.
St. Joseph, Hagerstown
17630 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21740
Sept. 7
11:30 a.m. – Mass in the Church followed by exposition of the Eucharistic and Benediction
8 p.m. – Spanish Mass in the Church followed by exposition of the Eucharistic and Benediction
St. Leo the Great, Little Italy
227 S. Exter St., Baltimore, MD 21202
Sept. 7
5 p.m. – Holy hour of reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
St. Mark, Catonsville
30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228
Sept. 7
1:15 p.m. – Mass of the Sacred Heart
St. Mary, Hagerstown
224 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD 21740
Sept. 7
6:30-7:30 p.m. – Holy Hour of Reparation
St. Michael, Poplar Springs
1125 St. Michael’s Rd., Mount Airy, MD 21771
Sept. 7
9 a.m. – Mass
10 a.m.-7 p.m. – Eucharistic Adoration
7 p.m. – Benediction in the small Church
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ellicott City
4795 Ilchester Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043
Aug. 30 – Sept. 7
24 hours a Day
Nine days of eucharistic adoration for healing and the reparation of sins.
Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville
1070 Cecil Ave. S., Millersville, MD 21108
Sept. 7
7:30 p.m. – Hour of Prayer and Adoration in the Church
Opportunities for confessions will be available.
St. Philip Neri, Linthicum Heights
405 S. Orchard Rd., Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
Sept. 7
6:30 p.m. – Mass to pray for repentance and guidance in the Church
Sacred Heart of Mary, Graceland Park
6736 Youngstown Ave., Baltimore, MD 21222
Sept. 7
8:30 a.m. – First Friday Mass followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament
7 p.m. – Mass of Reparation
St. Timothy, Walkersville
8651 Biggs Ford Rd., Walkersville, MD 21793
Sept. 7
Noon – Mass in the Church
12:30 p.m. – Adoration in the Chapel begins
Sept. 8
9 a.m. – Adoration concludes
For more information, visit www.archbalt.org/accountability
Send email to gmatysek@CatholicReview.org to add your parish event to this list.