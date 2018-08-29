Archbishop Lori sets Sept. 7 as Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Archbishop William E. Lori has set aside Sept. 7 as a Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. He encourages all Catholics to attend Mass that day and pray for the healing of victims of sexual abuse and for the healing of the Catholic Church. He is also asking Catholics to consider fasting that day.

“Prayer and fasting are very powerful ways of interceding and very powerful ways of opening ourselves to God’s healing graces,” Archbishop Lori said.

Many parishes are also planning other spiritual activities to bring about reconciliation and healing in the church. The following is a list of some of those activities.

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Baltimore

409 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Aug. 30, 5- 8 p.m.

5 p.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

5-6 p.m. – Confessions

6 p.m. – Talk on prayer and penance by Father James Boric, immediately followed by the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet

6:45-745 p.m. – Clergy and a trained therapist available to talk to individuals who are struggling with the news of the scandal

7:45 p.m. Benediction

St. Agnes, Catonsville

5422 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229

Sept. 7

9 a.m. – Mass at St. Agnes

10 a.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

Noon – Rosary

3 p.m. – Divine Mercy Chaplet

5 p.m. – Confession

6:45 p.m. – Litany of the Sacred Heart Act of Reparation and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

The National Shrine of St. Alphonsus Liguori, Baltimore

114 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Sept. 1

Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus follows the 7 a.m. daily Mass.

St. Alphonsus Rodriguez, Woodstock

10800 Old Court Rd., Woodstock, MD 21163

Sept. 7

6 p.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

7 p.m. – Benediction followed by Mass

St. Athanasius, Curtis Bay

4708 Prudence St., Baltimore, MD 21226

Sept. 7

8 a.m. – Mass

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Holy Hour (Adoration)

Noon – Prayer Service for Hope and Healing

St. Augustine, Williamsport

32 E. Potomac St., Williamsport, MD 21795

Sept. 7

5-7 p.m. – Rosary and private prayer in the church

Holy Family, Davidsonville

826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035

Sept. 7

7 p.m. – Mass for those who have been hurt in the church

Holy Family, Randallstown

9531 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Sept. 6 – Holy Family Day of Preparation

Holy Rosary at 8 a.m.

Holy Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Eucharistic adoration from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Open Forum with Father Raymond Harris at 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 – Archdiocesan Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Holy Rosary at 8 a.m.

Holy Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Open Forum with Father Raymond Harris at 9:15 a.m.

Eucharistic adoration from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Holy Mass at 7:30 p.m.

St. Ignatius, Hickory

533 E. Jarrettsville Rd., Forest Hill, MD 21050

Sept. 7

7:30 a.m. – Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Mass

9 a.m. – Day of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Mass

St. Issac Jogues, Carney

9215 Old Harford Rd., Baltimore, MD 21234

Holy hours begin at 6 p.m. every Thursday beginning August 23 for 9 weeks. Friday fasts are encouraged during these 9 weeks.

St. James, Boonsboro

121 N. Main St., Boonsboro, MD 21713

Sept. 7

8 a.m. – Mass in the Chapel

3 p.m. – Divine Mercy Chaplet in the Chapel

St. John the Evangelist, Severna Park

689 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD 21146

Sept. 6

7 p.m. – Eucharistic Adoration begins

Sept. 7

7 p.m. – Eucharistic Adoration concludes

7 p.m. – Mass of Reparation and Healing

St. Joseph, Cockeysville

101 Church Ln., Cockeysville, MD 21030

Sept. 7

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Adoration Begins

4 p.m. – Adoration ends with Benediction

St. Joseph, Fullerton

8420 Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD 21236

Sept. 7

7-8 p.m.

Holy hour for the victims of clergy abuse and call for episcopal reform and transparency. All are invited to join Father Jesse Bolger as he leads us in a time of prayer and reflection before the Blessed Sacrament.

St. Joseph, Hagerstown

17630 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21740

Sept. 7

11:30 a.m. – Mass in the Church followed by exposition of the Eucharistic and Benediction

8 p.m. – Spanish Mass in the Church followed by exposition of the Eucharistic and Benediction

St. Leo the Great, Little Italy

227 S. Exter St., Baltimore, MD 21202

Sept. 7

5 p.m. – Holy hour of reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

St. Mark, Catonsville

30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228

Sept. 7

1:15 p.m. – Mass of the Sacred Heart

St. Mary, Hagerstown

224 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD 21740

Sept. 7

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Holy Hour of Reparation

St. Michael, Poplar Springs

1125 St. Michael’s Rd., Mount Airy, MD 21771

Sept. 7

9 a.m. – Mass

10 a.m.-7 p.m. – Eucharistic Adoration

7 p.m. – Benediction in the small Church

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ellicott City

4795 Ilchester Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043

Aug. 30 – Sept. 7

24 hours a Day

Nine days of eucharistic adoration for healing and the reparation of sins.

Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville

1070 Cecil Ave. S., Millersville, MD 21108

Sept. 7

7:30 p.m. – Hour of Prayer and Adoration in the Church

Opportunities for confessions will be available.

St. Philip Neri, Linthicum Heights

405 S. Orchard Rd., Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

Sept. 7

6:30 p.m. – Mass to pray for repentance and guidance in the Church

Sacred Heart of Mary, Graceland Park

6736 Youngstown Ave., Baltimore, MD 21222

Sept. 7

8:30 a.m. – First Friday Mass followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament

7 p.m. – Mass of Reparation

St. Timothy, Walkersville

8651 Biggs Ford Rd., Walkersville, MD 21793

Sept. 7

Noon – Mass in the Church

12:30 p.m. – Adoration in the Chapel begins

Sept. 8

9 a.m. – Adoration concludes

For more information, visit www.archbalt.org/accountability

Send email to gmatysek@CatholicReview.org to add your parish event to this list.