Archbishop William E. Lori is shown in a 2017 file photo. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

Archbishop Lori says his heart ‘broken’ by tragedy of synagogue shooting

Catholic Review Staff
October 28, 2018
In an Oct. 28 statement, Archbishop William E. Lori said his heart was “broken” by news of the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh.  The full statement follows:

My heart is broken by news of the terrible attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh. My prayers are with the families of all those who have lost loved ones and with the Jewish people who have suffered such an unspeakable violation of one of their houses of worship. 

We must do everything we can to fight hate and bigotry in our country, a nation founded as a refuge for religious freedom. 

I join my brother bishops in pledging support for efforts aimed at preventing such tragedies.

