Archbishop Lori leads investiture for Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem

Archbishop William E. Lori celebrated a ceremony of investiture and solemn eucharistic liturgy Oct. 27 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore for the Middle Atlantic Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

The following were invested as Knights: Joseph Michael Heckman, Francis Bernard Holland, Christopher Aloysius Kremer, George Daniel Largay and Nicholas James Raines.

The following were invested as Dames: Elizabeth Ann Bray, Pamela Renee Morris Heckman, Cynthia Ann Mayer Holland, Debora, Ann Ardis Lassiter and Danielle Moretti-Langholz.

The following clerics were invested: Rev. John Joseph Henry Hammond, Rev. John Patrick Klevence, Rev. Sean Michael Prince, Rev. Michael Andrew Renninger and Rev. Christopher Alan Roux.

The following bishop was invested: Bishop Martin David Holley.

The Vatican-based Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem is headed by Cardinal Edwin F. O’Brien, a former archbishop of Baltimore.

In his homily at the investiture Mass, Archbishop Lori said investiture weekend is a time to reflect on the twofold mission of the order: “to preserve the places made holy by the life, death, and resurrection of the savior and to sustain the church and the works of the church in the Holy Land, especially its works of education, social services and pastoral care.”

During the liturgy, Bishop Adam Parker read a decree from Cardinal O’Brien appointing the Knights and Dames who received their investiture.

“Pope Pius IX and his successors wishing to adapt the Order to the real needs of the time, established that membership would be conferred as a title of honor both to ecclesiastics as well as lay persons, who had merited this through their work in the Lord Jesus’ earthly homeland or were prepared to offer their work,” the decree said. “It was also established that the Order’s distinctions of honor should be awarded to those pious dames who distinguished themselves with feelings of mercy and generous works of charity.”

