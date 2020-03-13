Archbishop Lori issues dispensation for Mass attendance

Archbishop William E. Lori announced March 13 that he has dispensed all members of the faithful of the Archdiocese of Baltimore from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, including those parishioners who are ill, or suspect they are ill with a contagious illness, or who are concerned they may become ill by attending Mass.

Masses will continue to be offered at parishes in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, but the archbishop is limiting attendance at those Masses to 250. The restriction follows the order of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who on March 12 announced that public gatherings would be restricted to 250. All parish-sponsored, regardless of location, should similarly be limited to no more than 250 people, the archdiocese said.

Individual parishes will communicate with their parishioners what their plans are for complying with the governor’s order.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore previously announced that all archdiocesan schools will be closed March 16-27 and that all school-sponsored activities be cancelled during that same time frame,

For more information, updates, resources and more, visit www.archbalt.org/coronavirus.