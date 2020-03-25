Archbishop Lori introduces new platform for parish giving

Dear Friend in Christ,

As the coronavirus pandemic presents unprecedented challenges in our family, community and church life, I have been overwhelmed by the ongoing commitment of our parish staffs throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

After I made the difficult decision to suspend the public celebration of Mass to prevent the further spread of the virus, so many of our parishes stepped up to make sure their people could stay connected to their faith community in new ways.

Thousands are now watching or listening to livestreamed parish liturgies on social media, their parish website, the MyParish App, radio, television and more.

Some of our churches are even livestreaming Eucharistic adoration, and priests, deacons, religious and lay leaders are offering daily reflections or special times for online prayer.

Many parishes are doing their best to be present to their people in other ways, whether it’s offering religious education online, calling to check in on sick or elderly parishioners, looking for ways of continuing social outreach, or engaging youths.

I am forever grateful for the unwavering dedication our parishes have shown in sharing the Good News even when clergy can’t be physically present with their people.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, our parishes are now experiencing unexpected economic pressures. The weekly Sunday offerings that parishes rely on to keep ministry going have seen a decline.

I humbly ask you to consider maintaining your support for your local parishes as best as you are able. If your parish makes use of automatic giving, please support it. Parishioners may also mail their church envelopes to their parish.

Additionally, working with GiveCentral, the Archdiocese has recently established an even easier way for supporting your parish. While anyone may use the GiveCentral site, it will prove particularly helpful for parishes that do not already have the means to accept donations online. By visiting www.archbalt.org/giving and clicking on the parish giving link, you can contribute directly to your own parish through an easy-to-use, secure portal. Simply select your parish from the menu and make your online contribution.

I realize that many of you and your families may be experiencing economic hardship at this time. Know that you are in my prayers. If you have a special prayer intention, please send it to me at www.archbalt.org/prayer-request and I will remember you at my daily Mass.

For information about ways the Catholic Church is reaching out to those in need during this crisis, I invite you to visit the Catholic Charities and St. Vincent de Paul websites when you are able.

Through our faith in Christ and our reliance on one another, we will come through this pandemic stronger than before.

With grateful prayers for you and your loved ones, I remain

Faithfully in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Lori

Archbishop of Baltimore