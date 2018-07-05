Archbishop Lori announces early summer appointments

Official

Archbishop William E. Lori announces the following clergy appointments:

RETIREMENT

Rev. Stephen D. Gosnell from associate pastor of St. Ursula, Parkville, and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Baynesville, to retirement. Effective June 30.

Rev. G. Eugene Nickol from associate pastor of St. John the Evangelist, Columbia, to retirement. Effective June 30.

PASTORS/ADMINISTRATOR

Rev. Giuliano Gargiulo from associate pastor of Our Lady of Pompei, Highlandtown, to administrator of Our Lady of Pompei. Effective June 1.

Rev. Brian P. Nolan from director of campus ministry at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, to pastor of St. Isaac Jogues, Carney. Effective Aug. 1.

Rev. Charles M. Wible from administrator of St. Peter the Apostle, Libertytown, to pastor of St. Peter the Apostle. Effective July 1.

ASSOCIATE PASTOR

Rev. Andrew T. DeFusco from associate pastor of Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland, to associate pastor of St. John, Westminster. Effective July 1.

Rev. Carlos A. Osorio from associate pastor of St. Joseph, Cockeysville, to associate pastor of Christ the King, Glen Burnie. Effective July 1.

Rev. Francis M. Ouma from associate pastor of Immaculate Conception, Towson, to associate pastor of St. Joseph, Fullerton. Effective July 1.

NEWLY ORDAINED

Rev. William Keown to associate pastor of St. Louis, Clarksville, and St. Francis of Assisi, Fulton. Effective July 1.

Rev. John Martínez to associate pastor of St. Joseph, Cockeysville. Effective July 1.

Rev. John Streifel to associate pastor of St. John the Evangelist, Frederick, and St. Joseph, Buckeystown. Effective July 1.

DEACON

Deacon Daniel H. Michaud to Our Lady of Victory, Arbutus. Effective July 1.