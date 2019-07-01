Archbishop Lori announces clergy appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori announces the following appointments:
PASTORS
Monsignor James Hannon
from Director of Clergy Personnel and Western Vicar to Pastor of Our Lady of Grace, Parkton. Effective July 1.
Reverend Hector Mateus-Ariza
from Administrator of Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel, to Pastor of Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel. Effective July 1.
ADMINISTRATOR
Reverend Isaac Makovo
from Associate Pastor of St. Philip Neri, Linthicum Heights, and St. Clement I, Lansdowne, to Administrator of St. Agnes, Catonsville, and St. William of York, Ten Hills. Effective July 1.
RETIREMENT
Correction – Monsignor Lloyd E. Aiken
from Pastor of Sacred Heart, Glyndon, and St. Charles Borromeo, Pikesville, to Retirement. Effective June 30.
DEACONS
Deacon Frederick Bauerschmidt
from Corpus Christi, Baltimore, to the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland. Effective July 1.
Deacon Don Cupps
from St. Ursula, Parkville, to St. Clare, Essex. Effective July 1.
Deacon Jose Gabin
from Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel, to Christ the King, Glen Burnie. Effective July 1.
Deacon Paul Mann
from St. Clare, Essex, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Middle River. Effective July 1.
Deacon Anthony Norcio
from St. Andrew by the Bay, Annapolis, to St. Mary, Annapolis, and St. John Neumann, Annapolis. Effective July 1.
NEWLY ORDAINED DEACONS
Deacon Manuel de Jesús Hernandez-Jovel
to St. Timothy, Walkersville. Effective July 1.
Deacon William “Chuck” Hoppe
to Prince of Peace, Edgewood, and St. Francis de Sales, Abingdon. Effective July 1.
Deacon Matthew Kolb
to St. Louis, Clarksville. Effective July 1.
Deacon Andrew Lacovara
to St. Ignatius, Baltimore. Effective July 1.
Deacon John McCabe
to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Crofton. Effective July 1.
Deacon Robert McCord
to St. Margaret, Bel Air. Effective July 1.
Deacon Michael McKinney
to St. Joseph, Cockeysville. Effective July 1.
Deacon John Micciche
to pastorate of St. Michael the Archangel, Overlea/Annunciation, Rosedale/St. Clement Mary Hoffbauer, Rosedale. Effective July 1.
Deacon José Rubén Morales
to Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel. Effective July 1.
Deacon Brian Ribblett
to Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville. Effective July 1.
Deacon José Antonio Rivera-Rivera
to St. John the Evangelist, Columbia. Effective July 1.
Deacon Steve Sarnecki
to St. Lawrence Martyr, Hanover. Effective July 1.
Deacon Mike Sindall
to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ellicott City. Effective July 1.
Deacon Christopher Yeung
to Archbishop’s Delegate to the Western Vicariate. Effective July 1.