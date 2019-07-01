Archbishop Lori announces clergy appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori announces the following appointments:

PASTORS

Monsignor James Hannon

from Director of Clergy Personnel and Western Vicar to Pastor of Our Lady of Grace, Parkton. Effective July 1.

Reverend Hector Mateus-Ariza

from Administrator of Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel, to Pastor of Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel. Effective July 1.

ADMINISTRATOR

Reverend Isaac Makovo

from Associate Pastor of St. Philip Neri, Linthicum Heights, and St. Clement I, Lansdowne, to Administrator of St. Agnes, Catonsville, and St. William of York, Ten Hills. Effective July 1.

RETIREMENT

Correction – Monsignor Lloyd E. Aiken

from Pastor of Sacred Heart, Glyndon, and St. Charles Borromeo, Pikesville, to Retirement. Effective June 30.

DEACONS

Deacon Frederick Bauerschmidt

from Corpus Christi, Baltimore, to the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland. Effective July 1.

Deacon Don Cupps

from St. Ursula, Parkville, to St. Clare, Essex. Effective July 1.

Deacon Jose Gabin

from Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel, to Christ the King, Glen Burnie. Effective July 1.

Deacon Paul Mann

from St. Clare, Essex, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Middle River. Effective July 1.

Deacon Anthony Norcio

from St. Andrew by the Bay, Annapolis, to St. Mary, Annapolis, and St. John Neumann, Annapolis. Effective July 1.

NEWLY ORDAINED DEACONS

Deacon Manuel de Jesús Hernandez-Jovel

to St. Timothy, Walkersville. Effective July 1.

Deacon William “Chuck” Hoppe

to Prince of Peace, Edgewood, and St. Francis de Sales, Abingdon. Effective July 1.

Deacon Matthew Kolb

to St. Louis, Clarksville. Effective July 1.

Deacon Andrew Lacovara

to St. Ignatius, Baltimore. Effective July 1.

Deacon John McCabe

to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Crofton. Effective July 1.

Deacon Robert McCord

to St. Margaret, Bel Air. Effective July 1.

Deacon Michael McKinney

to St. Joseph, Cockeysville. Effective July 1.

Deacon John Micciche

to pastorate of St. Michael the Archangel, Overlea/Annunciation, Rosedale/St. Clement Mary Hoffbauer, Rosedale. Effective July 1.

Deacon José Rubén Morales

to Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel. Effective July 1.

Deacon Brian Ribblett

to Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville. Effective July 1.

Deacon José Antonio Rivera-Rivera

to St. John the Evangelist, Columbia. Effective July 1.

Deacon Steve Sarnecki

to St. Lawrence Martyr, Hanover. Effective July 1.

Deacon Mike Sindall

to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ellicott City. Effective July 1.

Deacon Christopher Yeung

to Archbishop’s Delegate to the Western Vicariate. Effective July 1.