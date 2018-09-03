Archbishop Lori announces clergy appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori announces the following appointments:
RETIREMENT
Rev. Christopher P. Moore
from associate pastor of the Catholic Churches of Glen Burnie to retirement, while supplying sacramental assistance and working in the Tribunal. Effective July 1.
ASSOCIATE PASTOR
Rev. Gonzalo Cadavid-Rivera
from St. Michael the Archangel, Overlea, to associate pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows, West River, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Edgewater. Effective Aug. 2.
Rev. Samuel V. Young
from associate pastor of St. Joseph, Cockeysville, to associate pastor of Immaculate Conception, Towson, and chaplain at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Gilchrist Hospice. Effective Aug. 1.