Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Archbishop Lori announces clergy appointments

Archdiocese of Baltimore
September 3, 2018
,

Archbishop William E. Lori announces the following appointments:

RETIREMENT

Rev. Christopher P. Moore
 from associate pastor of the Catholic Churches of Glen Burnie to retirement, while supplying sacramental assistance and working in the Tribunal. Effective July 1.

ASSOCIATE PASTOR

Rev. Gonzalo Cadavid-Rivera
 from St. Michael the Archangel, Overlea, to associate pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows, West River, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Edgewater. Effective Aug. 2.

Rev. Samuel V. Young
 from associate pastor of St. Joseph, Cockeysville, to associate pastor of Immaculate Conception, Towson, and chaplain at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Gilchrist Hospice. Effective Aug. 1.

image_pdfSave as PDFimage_printSend to Printer

Share
Tweet
Pin

Archdiocese of Baltimore

Archdiocese of Baltimore