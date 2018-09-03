Archbishop Lori announces clergy appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori announces the following appointments:

RETIREMENT

Rev. Christopher P. Moore

from associate pastor of the Catholic Churches of Glen Burnie to retirement, while supplying sacramental assistance and working in the Tribunal. Effective July 1.

ASSOCIATE PASTOR

Rev. Gonzalo Cadavid-Rivera

from St. Michael the Archangel, Overlea, to associate pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows, West River, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Edgewater. Effective Aug. 2.

Rev. Samuel V. Young

from associate pastor of St. Joseph, Cockeysville, to associate pastor of Immaculate Conception, Towson, and chaplain at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Gilchrist Hospice. Effective Aug. 1.