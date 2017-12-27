Archbishop Lori announces clergy appointments

Archbishop William E. Lori announces the following clergy appointments:

PASTOR

Reverend Stephen E. Hook from pastor of St. Ursula, Parkville, to pastor of Our Lady of the Chesapeake, Lake Shore. Effective Jan. 1.

Reverend Timothy Klunk to pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Edgewater, while continuing as pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows, West River. Effective July 11, 2017.

Reverend Pete Literal from associate pastor of St. Louis, Clarksville, to pastor of St. John the Evangelist, Long Green Valley. Effective Jan. 1.

Reverend Jason Worley from pastor of St. Peter the Apostle, Libertytown, to pastor of St. Ursula, Parkville. Effective Jan. 1.

ADMINISTRATOR

Reverend Charles Wible from associate pastor of St. John the Evangelist, Frederick, to administrator of St. Peter the Apostle, Libertytown. Effective Jan. 1.

RETIREMENT

Reverend Brian Rafferty from pastor of Our Lady of the Chesapeake, Lake Shore, to retirement. Effective Dec. 31, 2017.

DEACON

Deacon Michael Baxter from St. Isaac Jogues, Carney, to St. Thomas More, Baltimore. Effective Jan. 1.