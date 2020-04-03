April is the perfect time to share these seven takes in rhyme

Happy National Poetry Month!

~1. Pantry Organization Day~

What do you do when the pantry’s a mess?

I could take time to organize, yes,

But if folks say they’re bored

I just direct them toward

The job and it’s done to impress.

~2. What We Found in the Oven~

Last weekend I did bake a cake,

But I made just a tiny mistake.

Batter leaked from the pan,

To the stove floor it ran,

And became a small dung heap that’s fake.

~3. A Failed April Fools Joke~

April Fools came, and I made the bed,

With the pillows not placed at the head.

I thought John might laugh,

But my housekeeping gaffes

Are familiar to this man I wed.

~4. Pop Rocks and Coca-Cola~

Our boys have assignments galore,

But right now their schools aren’t keeping score.

So, we make our own fun,

While instruction we shun,

And they’re both learning plenty, for sure.

~5. My Personal Chef~

Now, math worksheets are not my speed.

Cooking lessons, though? That’s what we need.

So, when my son asks to cook,

He’s got me by the hook.

His first soup tasted quite fine, indeed.

~6. Be My Guest~

Every store in the world has reached out.

“Blah blah blah blah corona,” they tout.

This one came not to me,

But my guest, as you see.

Took a while ’til I figured it out.

~7. The Missing Piece~

We all started a puzzle last week,

And our 12-year-old’s skills are not meek.

With great speed and great skill,

He the picture did fill,

But one piece from the house seemed to leak.

~Bonus Birthday Take~

What? Still reading? You must be my niece

Who’s often known here as “Elise.”

Happy birthday thirteen,

Though spent in quarantine.

Any cake left? I’d sure like a piece.

Read more quick takes on Kelly’s blog, This Ain’t the Lyceum, and have a wonderful weekend!