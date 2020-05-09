A quarantine discovery, fear of the frost, discovering Your Blue Flame, and more (7 Quick Takes)

~1~

Two Christmases ago, my husband gave me a beautiful jewelry box. I filled it up and have used it happily for some time now.

The other day, maybe because we are in quarantine, my younger son just happened to look at my jewelry box and realized it opens at the top. There’s even a mirror inside. I can’t believe it never occurred to me to lift the lid. It’s so obvious now.

Next he’s cleaning out my bedroom closet. Maybe it’s time to start a list of quarantine discoveries.

~2~

We have a polar vortex moving in, and there may be a freeze overnight.

I’m worried about our azaleas, which are at their peak. They are gorgeous this year, and I can take absolutely no credit for their beauty.

But I will be disappointed if they are destroyed by the frost.

~3~

What I’ll really be upset about will be damage to our new plantain tree. My friend and colleague Brian, who has several plantain trees, told me he would give me one this spring after I wrote about his trees in a column in December. I had forgotten about it, but last weekend he surprised us and left it at the end of our driveway.

The boys and John picked a dry place to plant it, and we have been checking on it expectantly. Now, here comes a frost.

~4~

Have you read Jen Fulwiler’s new book, Your Blue Flame: Drop the Guilt and Do What Makes You Come Alive? I’ve loved her first two books, so I knew I would read this at some point. Then I saw that she was having an online launch party this week, and I decided I’d better read it so I could go to the party.

I was a little nervous that I would be disappointed because my expectations were so high. But I loved it. I absolutely loved it. I have been talking to friends and colleagues on and on about it.

I’m not even sure I’ve found my blue flame yet because I haven’t actually sat down to answer the questions Jen poses in the book to help you discern what your blue flame is—the thing that helps you feel most alive and make the world a better place. But I am already revved up about this whole concept, and I think I’m on my way.

~5~

I also made it to the online launch party. I may have done dishes and fourth grade homework during parts of it, but I went, and it was wonderful. I laughed, I was inspired, I was astounded by the creativity of the people who showed up with blue flame-themed appetizers, and I was struck by how Jen is using her blue flame and is so true to herself.

I know that real life is really wonderful, and I look forward to getting back to it, but there’s something to be said for virtual experiences like Jen’s party. I didn’t have to worry about what I was wearing or feel guilty about leaving John to handle bedtime. I got a selfie with Jen (whom I have actually met in person) and Jeannie Gaffigan, as you can see. I had a blast.

~6~

Working from home certainly has its benefits. I was thinking that this week when lunchtime rolled around, and I started pulling together lunches for the kids and decided to make something for John, too.

He works down in the basement, while I work mostly in the kitchen and dining room. I texted him a photo of an egg salad sandwich waiting for him on the counter. And, it worked! He came upstairs a few minutes later.

~7~

My expectations for Mother’s Day are low. Being a mother is such a gift that I don’t need anything else—except maybe getting to sleep in and having someone else do some of the dishes and enjoying the fact that children won’t argue all day. Oh, and while I’m dreaming, I’d like a grocery delivery.

Sunday is also my sister Treasa’s birthday, so—as is the family custom—when Treasa’s birthday falls on Mother’s Day, we skip Mother’s Day and focus entirely on Treasa. She’s the baby of the family, you know, and youngest children are supposed to get whatever they want.

So, happy birthday to Treasa!

Read more quick takes at Kelly’s blog, This Ain’t the Lyceum, and have a wonderful Mother’s Day. If this is a difficult or painful or sad day for you, know that you are in my prayers in a special way.