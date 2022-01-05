A message of consolation and encouragement from Archbishop Lori

January 5, 2022

Dear Friends in Christ,

In light of the recent surge of COVID-19, I wanted to offer a word of consolation and of encouragement. Our prayers go out first and foremost to those who are currently suffering from the virus. Many of our brothers and sisters have been afflicted with varying degrees of severity. Our hearts go out to those who are most in danger and we pray for their speedy recovery. At the same time, we lift up those who have lost their lives to the virus praying that they may rest in God’s peace.

Throughout this pandemic, we have been inspired by the steadfast service of our healthcare workers. As cases increase and hospital admission rises, these women and men find themselves once again on the front lines of a crisis. To all our healthcare workers, we offer our deepest thanks and prayers for your continued safety.

We also recognize the heroic efforts taken to keep the mission of the Church alive in the midst of the pandemic. I wanted to express my deep admiration for the tireless work of my brother priests and deacons, and their lay collaborators, our Catholic School teachers and principals, as well as catechists and all those involved in ministries throughout the Archdiocese. The virus has not relented but neither has your determination to carry out our common mission to form missionary disciples.

I also want to acknowledge the unprecedented challenges this pandemic has posed to families throughout the Archdiocese and want to recognize the efforts of parents to keep their domestic church healthy, happy, and holy in the face of these obstacles.

This virus has been with us now for 22 months. In the midst of yet another surge and the growing cold and darkness of winter there is perhaps a growing sense of hopelessness in the hearts of many. Indeed, the pandemic has taken not only a physical toll but also a spiritual and psychological one. Furthermore, I think many of us find ourselves weary of this scourge.

To all of you and to each of you I would say that you are not alone. As we conclude the season of Christmas, we recall the light of the Lord’s presence dawns during the darkest of times. Filled with the light of His presence, let us do what we can to reach out to one another, to bear with one another patiently and work together to face these challenging circumstances united as brothers and sisters.

Finally, let me assure you that I am praying constantly with you and for you. Throughout the pandemic, I have offered Masses for an end to this virus, and I continue to do so. Trusting in God, and seeking the intercession of our Blessed Mother, we hope and pray that this too will pass, and pass soon.

Mary, Health of the Sick, pray for us.

Faithfully in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Lori

Archbishop of Baltimore