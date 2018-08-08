A little comfort after an airplane crash

Colleen McCormick and Don Hudson were taking off from an airport in Mexico with their children last week when their plane started shaking and crashed. They suffered minor injuries—and Colleen lost her glasses in the crash—but they and their children managed to escape.

In fact, all 103 people on board the plane got off and away from the plane, sliding out of the plane, dodging hail, and running through wind and brambles to get to safety. That seems miraculous on its own.

Don and Colleen—whom I met when we were students at Roland Park Country School—lost almost all their luggage in the fire after the crash, including some personal items that are irreplaceable.

Meanwhile, their sons were left without their treasured blankets. Their 3-year-old daughter Aela was holding her blankie during take-off, so she carried hers off the plane, but her big brothers, Camden (5) and Declan (7), had left theirs behind.

So their father reached out to The Dad Network, a Facebook group for dads, to see if he could track down replacement blankets for his sons. The dads rallied and connected and found matches for Camden and Declan. And, this week, safely back home in Portland, Ore., the boys got their blankies—or similar versions—back.

The story of Don and Colleen’s experience with the airplane crash is a nightmare. I don’t even want to imagine trying to get my family safely out of a burning plane. The idea of doing that while injured and without my glasses is petrifying.

In the face of tragedy, though, I love that a group of dads saw a way to help that is so, so important to these two little boys. They’ve just survived this horrifying experience. But at least they have their blankies back—or close enough replacements to bring some reassurance at a difficult time.

What a small but important act of love.