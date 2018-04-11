60 scholars honored at archdiocesan convocation

Top-performing seniors from each Catholic high school within the Archdiocese of Baltimore were honored for academic achievement at the 26th annual Distinctive Scholars Convocation April 10.

The 60 students were invited to The Catholic High School in Baltimore to participate in a vespers service and the presentation of certificates and medals.

“Unique, individual, exclusive, special. These are the words in the dictionary that are used to define the word ‘distinctive,’ and these are the words we use to celebrate you and your achievements tonight,” said James B. Sellinger, chancellor of education for the archdiocese. “Among us tonight are future leaders who one day will seize the opportunity to touch lives.”

Three students from each of the 19 Catholic high schools were selected to receive the distinction. An additional three students in Catholic schools, who would have graduated from The Seton Keough High School in Baltimore, which closed at the end of the 2016-17 year, were selected for special recognition.

“God has given you different gifts, but he’s given all of us the gift of the Holy Spirit … to know his will, to discern his will, and to do it always,” Auxiliary Bishop Adam J. Parker said in his reflection. “My friends, if you remember nothing else from this evening, please remember that you have been given this gift, and you’re called to use the gift to be his disciples, and to go and make disciples.”

To view more photos, visit our Smugmug gallery here.

The 2017-18 Distinctive Scholars:

Archbishop Curley High School, Baltimore: Robert Commodari, Michael Klos, Robert Wolle

Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn: Kent Hardart, Wyatt Smith, Celestina Tolosa

Bishop Walsh School, Cumberland: Michael Falter, Jiayu “Jenny” Jin, Edin Li

Calvert Hall College High School, Baltimore: L. Dominic Escobal, Brendan Lee, Spencer Peltz

The Catholic High School of Baltimore: Saoirse Bodnar, Elizabeth Vonderhorst, Johanna Vonderhorst

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Baltimore: Cecy Granados, Richard Ortega-Ramirez, Ariana Tovar

St. Frances Academy, Baltimore: Nia Clouden, Taneara Moore, Davon Williams

Institute of Notre Dame, Baltimore: Ryann Cooper*, Chika Nwakama, Emma Page, Margaret Whitescarver

The John Carroll School, Bel Air: Amelia Bothwell, Ashlee Kothenbeutel, Alyssa Kraus

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown: Annette Bernier, Curtis Nishimoto, Thomas Nishimoto

Loyola Blakefield, Towson: Jon Pejo, Gregory Peterson, Jacob Shomali

St. Maria Goretti High School, Hagerstown: Emma Behta, Julianna Swarner, Aroub Yousuf

St. Mary’s High School, Annapolis: Anna Grim, James Hayburn, Alexis Kruger

Maryvale Preparatory School, Lutherville: Erin Coyne, Waverly Diggs*, Isabella Mawry, Elisa Rodriguez

Mercy High School, Baltimore: Jordan Garner, Morgan Pettebone, Amanda Pugh

Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville: Rebekah Balick, Erin Kosloski, Julia Middleton*, Monica Wallace

Mount St. Joseph High School, Baltimore: Andrew Chafos, Mark Oliver, Craig Rodgers

Notre Dame Preparatory School, Towson: Christa Campbell, Cecile McGarvey, Kathleen Miller

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Essex: Colin Bonner, M. Timothy Le, Michael Lyons

*Special Recognition Scholar from The Seton Keough High School