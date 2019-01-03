Future city Catholic school receives $3 million donation

The future Mother Mary Lange Catholic School in Baltimore is $3 million dollars closer to opening its doors.

Jack Dwyer, sole owner and chairman of the board of the Capital Funding Group family of companies, presented the donation to Archbishop William E. Lori Nov. 30, according to a Jan. 3 news release.

“I have always believed that a solid education creates the foundation for our community’s future success through our youth,” Dwyer said in the news release. “My wife, Nancy, and I decided to make a $3 million commitment through my bank, CFG Community Bank, to boost the fundraising in hopes to raise enough for the school.

“Equally important was to stimulate private investment in the west side of Baltimore which has been neglected for years.”

The donation will aid in development and construction of the school – the first new Catholic K-8 in Baltimore City in nearly six decades.

“On behalf of the generations of children who will benefit from the education they receive at the Mother Mary Lange Catholic School, I wish to thank Jack and Nancy for their extraordinary generosity and commitment to the children of Baltimore,” Archbishop Lori said in the Jan. 3 news release. “This is truly a gift that will endure and bear much fruit for many, many years to come.”

Slated to open in 2020, Mother Mary Lange Catholic School’s students will include those currently attending Holy Angels Catholic School, on the campus of the former Seton Keough High School in Southwest Baltimore, and Ss. James and John Catholic School in the Johnston Square neighborhood.

The new school will be built on a tract of city-owned land along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, between Lexington and Saratoga Streets.